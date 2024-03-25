28,823 Shares in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Purchased by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JGRO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.74. The stock had a trading volume of 52,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,445. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

