3,066 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Purchased by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1,942.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 68,834 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Performance

ARKW traded up $2.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.56. 130,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,775. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day moving average is $67.10. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $84.94.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

