3,332 Shares in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Bought by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,867 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

