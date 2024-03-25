3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading Down 0.6%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.10 and last traded at $106.18. 1,150,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,045,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.60.

The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

