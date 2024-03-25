5,514 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Acquired by Invera Wealth Advisors LLC

Invera Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Eaton stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.70. 196,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,234. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $317.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.57. The company has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

