638,833 Shares in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 638,833 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,025,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.43% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 213,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,572 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,798. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

Several research firms have commented on ZION. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

