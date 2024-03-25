Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.34

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 54475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 19.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,050,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Acacia Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,894,000 after purchasing an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Acacia Research by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Acacia Research by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 38,550 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

