Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.38.

ASO opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

