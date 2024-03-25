ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $17.56 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 881301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACAD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $335,105. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

