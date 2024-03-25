Acala Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $38.38 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $193.49 million and approximately $38.38 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (CRYPTO:ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.20046189 USD and is up 3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $55,750,008.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

