ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 40.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.36 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $540,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 54.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 70,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

