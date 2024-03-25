Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $445.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Trading Down 2.3 %

Adobe stock opened at $499.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $576.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $226.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

