Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Up 1.4%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $508.91 and last traded at $506.64. Approximately 1,185,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,627,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $576.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.31. The company has a market capitalization of $229.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock worth $5,340,250. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth about $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 36.7% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

