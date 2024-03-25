Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives $115.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS opened at $97.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 7.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $68,701,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 577,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,005.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 314,941 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,892,000 after purchasing an additional 275,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

