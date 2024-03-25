Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 1% Higher

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $181.75 and last traded at $181.51. 30,071,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 78,139,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.65.

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $286.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 349.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

