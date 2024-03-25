AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Sees Large Volume Increase

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 413,719 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 769,763 shares.The stock last traded at $96.57 and had previously closed at $97.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in AECOM by 3.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AECOM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AECOM by 4.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

