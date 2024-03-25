Aehr Test Systems’ (AEHR) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ AEHR traded down $3.62 on Monday, hitting $11.04. 5,140,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,303. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock worth $151,723. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,508,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after buying an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $42,623,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 30.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,639,000 after purchasing an additional 314,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,950,000 after purchasing an additional 181,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

