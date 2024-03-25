Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.0 million-$65.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $77.4 million. Aehr Test Systems also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.040–0.030 EPS.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 22.7 %

NASDAQ:AEHR traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,849,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,461. Aehr Test Systems has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $326.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.15.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEHR

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri acquired 3,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,738 shares of company stock worth $151,723. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.