Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $55.00

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 56.70 ($0.72), with a volume of 472966 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.76 ($0.91).

Aeorema Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, devises and delivers corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It assists clients with venue sourcing, event management, and incentive travel. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.