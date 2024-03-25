Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.39

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $27.85, with a volume of 25873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

AVTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $762.03 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 5,300 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $138,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,669.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 5,300 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $138,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at $33,669.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George A. Eldridge sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $50,440.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,188 shares of company stock valued at $608,213. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $20,479,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,991,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,052,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,007,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

