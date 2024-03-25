AES (NYSE:AES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

AES Stock Performance

AES traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,357,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,473. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.07. AES has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AES

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in AES by 0.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 294,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 0.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

