AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

AFC Gamma has a dividend payout ratio of 92.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect AFC Gamma to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.0%.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma Stock Up 0.4 %

AFCG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.08. The company had a trading volume of 101,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,739. The company has a market capitalization of $270.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.03. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AFC Gamma will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised AFC Gamma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

View Our Latest Analysis on AFC Gamma

Institutional Trading of AFC Gamma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFCG. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 816.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

About AFC Gamma

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.