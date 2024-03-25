AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 99.9% annually over the last three years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
NYSE:MITT remained flat at $6.12 during trading hours on Monday. 127,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,921. The stock has a market cap of $180.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.98. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $3,715,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 516,726 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.
MITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
