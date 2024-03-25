AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.5% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.83. 2,384,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 12,059,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Jonestrading began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 94,332 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,752,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78,253 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 146,406 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,655,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,477,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 633,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

