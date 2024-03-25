Aion (AION) Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aion (AION) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $2.26 million and $68.21 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00110033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00037970 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00017399 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002829 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000196 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

