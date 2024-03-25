Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:AL opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.79. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $716.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,598,091.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,598,091.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $482,745.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,152. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Lease

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,082,000 after buying an additional 194,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,834,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,660,000 after purchasing an additional 178,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,722,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,549 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

