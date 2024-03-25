Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance
NYSE APD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $237.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81.
Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.
About Air Products and Chemicals
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
