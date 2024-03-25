Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 78,682 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.19. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,924 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,309,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.96.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

