Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 78,682 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Airbnb Price Performance
Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.19. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Airbnb
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.96.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ABNB
About Airbnb
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Airbnb
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.