Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 895,421 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,345,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Airship AI Stock Down 9.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airship AI during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airship AI by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc provides AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company offers Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost foe high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

