Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Acquires 300,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 171.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 1.4% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned 0.11% of Netflix worth $231,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 864 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1,958.0% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,661,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 0.0 %

Netflix stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $628.05. 702,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,611,137. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $634.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.85.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

