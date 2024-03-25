Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. KLA makes up about 1.0% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in KLA were worth $165,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC traded down $5.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $704.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,745. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $652.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $563.68.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $641.05.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

