Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 208.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,850,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.13% of Boston Scientific worth $106,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock worth $4,759,945 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.67. 1,114,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,588,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $68.07.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

