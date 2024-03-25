Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Has $399.42 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,125,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700,000 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises 2.5% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $399,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after buying an additional 989,243 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Spotify Technology by 194.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 741,955 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after buying an additional 695,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.91. 294,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,118. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.82. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $126.83 and a 12-month high of $272.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.