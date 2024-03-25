Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt Invests $251.25 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,250,000. Intel makes up about 1.6% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned about 0.12% of Intel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.88. 26,323,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,856,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.54, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

