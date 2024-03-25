Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Up 4.6%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.25. 160,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 656,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $848.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $452.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.22 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Algoma Steel Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Algoma Steel Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Algoma Steel Group by 91.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

