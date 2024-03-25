Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Alico has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.7% annually over the last three years. Alico has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Alico to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

Shares of ALCO stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $28.91. 2,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.32. Alico has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($2.06). The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Alico had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 110.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alico will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alico by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Alico by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alico by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Alico by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alico by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

