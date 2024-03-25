Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Wedbush

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALIT. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.71.

Shares of ALIT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $4,204,310.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,424,332.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 464,336 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,359. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,677,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its stake in Alight by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,198,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,247,000 after acquiring an additional 547,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,505,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

