Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.77.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$77.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$63.15 and a 12-month high of C$87.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$81.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$77.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

