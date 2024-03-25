Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $134.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Allegion has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

