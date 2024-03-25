Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.85

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 159486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Allianz Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.54 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allianz SE will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.