Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.85

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 159486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.
Allianz Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $116.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $27.54 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allianz SE will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
