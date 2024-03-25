Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $61.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $195,648.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,639,000 after buying an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $79.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 13.44%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

