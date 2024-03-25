Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $79.58

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.58 and last traded at $79.50, with a volume of 159286 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALSN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average of $60.67.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.44%.

In related news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $159,146,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

