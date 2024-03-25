Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Given New $195.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

ALL has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.75.

Get Allstate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.69, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.29. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 10.1% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Allstate by 42.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,261,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,519,000 after purchasing an additional 104,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 540,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.