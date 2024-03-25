Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALNY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

ALNY stock opened at $146.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.22 and a 200 day moving average of $171.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.39. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,438,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after buying an additional 488,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after purchasing an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

