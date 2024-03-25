Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) CFO Sells $123,200.00 in Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) CFO Colleen J. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,931.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE APT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. 97,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,296. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of -0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $6.75.
Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alpha Pro Tech
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Pro Tech
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.