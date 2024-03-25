Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT) CFO Sells $123,200.00 in Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) CFO Colleen J. Mcdonald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total value of $123,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,931.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APT traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.19. 97,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,296. The firm has a market cap of $70.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of -0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.90. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Alpha Pro Tech

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.