Altria Group’s (MO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MO. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

MO traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.21. 3,676,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,625,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

