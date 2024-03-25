Alvopetro Energy Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ALVOF stock opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $108.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Alvopetro Energy has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $8.07.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 47.79% and a return on equity of 42.00%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million during the quarter.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

