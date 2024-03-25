Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Alvotech Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alvotech stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. Alvotech has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.19 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63.

Get Alvotech alerts:

Institutional Trading of Alvotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alvotech by 100.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alvotech by 11,969.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 59,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alvotech in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alvotech in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alvotech in the second quarter valued at about $337,000.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.