Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.00

Shares of Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.09), with a volume of 15428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.10).
Amati AIM VCT Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of £129.92 million, a PE ratio of -296.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.33.
About Amati AIM VCT
Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amati AIM VCT
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.