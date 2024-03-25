Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.00

Shares of Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 86 ($1.09), with a volume of 15428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.50 ($1.10).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £129.92 million, a PE ratio of -296.55 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 87.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.33.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

