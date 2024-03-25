American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.30

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.20, with a volume of 9939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,889,000 after acquiring an additional 345,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,341,000 after purchasing an additional 111,815 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 86,625 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 129,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

